StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.52. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,164 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,740,000 after acquiring an additional 973,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,616,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.