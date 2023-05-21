StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SMBK opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SmartFinancial news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert bought 2,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,459.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $220,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

See Also

