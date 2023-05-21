BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.98 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in BioNTech by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 32.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.