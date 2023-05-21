Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IIPR. Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $137.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.89%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 319.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,124,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

