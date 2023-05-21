Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after buying an additional 278,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $85,537,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after buying an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

