Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limbach from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Limbach Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LMB stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Limbach has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limbach by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 86,319 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Limbach by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,200,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limbach by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 49,638 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Limbach by 198.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

