Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.73. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 56.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

