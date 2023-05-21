Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Conduent has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $5.57.

Insider Activity at Conduent

Institutional Trading of Conduent

In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Conduent by 4,848.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 904,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 885,324 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.