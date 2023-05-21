Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Conduent Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Conduent has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $5.57.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Conduent by 4,848.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 904,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 885,324 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
