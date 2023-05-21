REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.57 million, a P/E ratio of 260.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after buying an additional 118,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

