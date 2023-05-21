Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Trinity Industries stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.