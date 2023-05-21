StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of INSW opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $74,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,021,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.