Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,941 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimco Realty Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

