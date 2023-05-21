Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,984 shares of company stock worth $4,557,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

