Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of J opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.63. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,733,242. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

