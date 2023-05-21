Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,992 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $60.49 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

