Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,318 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.