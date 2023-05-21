Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $280.80 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

