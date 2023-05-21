Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

