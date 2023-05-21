Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,746 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of PTC worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 199,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 0.3 %

PTC opened at $134.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $2,545,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,405,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,368,444.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $2,545,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,405,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,368,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $3,276,475.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,648,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,969 shares of company stock worth $72,667,315. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

