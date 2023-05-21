Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $432.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.04 and a 200 day moving average of $429.47. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.