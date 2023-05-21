Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Trimble by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRMB opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.
A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
