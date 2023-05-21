International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,257 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,567 shares of company stock worth $3,066,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.