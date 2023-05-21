Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pool by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pool by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Pool by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Pool by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

POOL stock opened at $345.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

