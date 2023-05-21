UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of UDR worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 71.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in UDR by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 0.3 %

UDR stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. UDR’s payout ratio is 560.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays lifted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.