Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Henry Schein by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,651,000 after buying an additional 238,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.