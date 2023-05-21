Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.82 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,631 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

