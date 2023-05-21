Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $293.07.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

