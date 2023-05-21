abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,533 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.18% of Ingredion worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.1 %

INGR opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $112.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

