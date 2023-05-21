Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

