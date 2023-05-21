Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in SEA by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,262,384 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,114 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

