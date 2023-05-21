abrdn plc Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.25 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. HSBC increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

