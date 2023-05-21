abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,286 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock worth $73,434,579. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

