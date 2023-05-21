abrdn plc Purchases 2,062 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

