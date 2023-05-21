Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after buying an additional 238,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.57 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $63.06 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

