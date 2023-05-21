abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $176.82 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,817. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

