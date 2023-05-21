abrdn plc Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

