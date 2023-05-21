abrdn plc Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

