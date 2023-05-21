abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

abrdn plc boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 358,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,678,000 after acquiring an additional 355,482 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,324,000 after acquiring an additional 261,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,189,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

