TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.10.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

