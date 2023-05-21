abrdn plc Has $12 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 983,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $469.84 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

