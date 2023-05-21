abrdn plc Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 0.9 %

EIX stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

