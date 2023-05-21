abrdn plc Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

abrdn plc increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Hess by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 671.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $133.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

