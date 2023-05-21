KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,863 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -70.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

