abrdn plc Acquires 21,711 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 191,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

