Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,262 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.24% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,892.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,695,143 shares of company stock worth $598,266,559. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 0.5 %

SHLS stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

