Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after purchasing an additional 562,974 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

