abrdn plc Purchases 8,960 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $65.70 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

