Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,940 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth $237,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.