Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

