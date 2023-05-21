Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
MQT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.49.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
